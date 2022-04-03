Preliminary hearing set for Sylvania man charged with manslaughter in hit-and-run

GERALDINE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 10:20 p.m. Saturday night, a two-vehicle crash took the life of Harley Lasseter. The teen was fatally injured when the 2003 Honda CH-80 motorcycle they were operating was hit by an unknown vehicle that fled the scene.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, the teen was pronounced deceased on the scene. State troopers arrested and charged Tyler Wilbanks, 22, of Sylvania, on Wednesday. Wilbanks has been charged with manslaughter and a felony for leaving the scene of a crash.

Court documents show that Wilbanks has a preliminary hearing set for Aug. 22.

“My precious baby boy. Who was so selfless, humble, very athletic and very competitive on the court or fields,” Cassey Lasseter the mother of Harley said, “He was a young man of God that is the only thing holding this family together right now is that I know he is walking the streets of gold our lord and savior and I will one day see my baby boy again. I pray Who did this to my baby comes forward.”

In an instant, Harley Lasseter was killed, just weeks before his fifteenth birthday.

His mother, Cassey tells WAFF he was wearing a helmet.

“This young man is just 14 years old. He’s just getting to enjoy life,” Nathan Gilbert said.

Harley Lasseter was killed in a hit-and-run Friday night in Geraldine. (Cassey Lasseter)

Nathan Gilbert, the youth director at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Crossville says Harley was devoted to his faith up until the end.

“Anyone you ask to talk about when you see him he’s smiling. So he was just a remarkable young man.”

Harley’s mother was too upset to go on camera but tells us her faith is the only thing holding her family together.

“Her biggest hope or her prayers was that her son’s death would bring glory. Maybe someone would get saved, maybe someone would rededicate their life, maybe someone would quit drugs.”

The Gilberts have set up a memorial fund at Liberty Bank. All the money that is being donated will go to funeral expenses. You can also send money electronically to the Gilberts on Facebook. Lasseter’s funeral will be held on Friday, April 8, 2022, at 4 p.m. in the Geraldine High School gym.

