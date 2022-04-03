Police investigating after man shot, killed in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on April 3, 2022.

Authorities say that around 12:45 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of 67th Street on reports of a person shot. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on the scene.

Police say they have a suspect in custody in this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.