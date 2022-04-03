LawCall
Police investigating after man shot, killed in West Birmingham

Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on April 3, 2022.
Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on April 3, 2022.(KEYC Photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was found shot and killed on April 3, 2022.

Authorities say that around 12:45 a.m., authorities responded to the 1400 block of 67th Street on reports of a person shot. When officers got to the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man died on the scene.

Police say they have a suspect in custody in this shooting.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

