BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday!

You might need a jacket if you plan on heading outside this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s. Our average low temperature for early April is close to 50°F, so we are a few degrees below average for this time of the year. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us clear and dry. We have a few clouds to the north that could move in early this morning, but we should see plenty of blue sky and sunshine today. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. It should be a beautiful day to spend some time outdoors. If you plan on going to the Alabama State Fair this evening, you might want to grab a light jacket as temperatures begin to cool into the upper 50s and lower 60s by 8:00 p.m. Enjoy the dry weather today, because it will become active as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday.

Increasing Clouds Monday: Monday is shaping up to be a nice and dry day. Temperatures Monday morning will likely start in the mid to upper 40s. Some spots in northeast Alabama could drop into the lower 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine early in the day, but cloud cover is forecast to increase as we head into the evening hours. Winds will shift from the north to the south at 5-10 mph. Southerly winds should help us warm into the mid to upper 70s Monday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Plenty of sunshine Sunday; Storms return Tuesday morning (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal threat- 1 out of 5- or low risk for strong and severe storms across Central Alabama. Rain and some embedded thunderstorms could move into west Alabama after 5:00 a.m. Tuesday. This system has some wind shear, but the atmosphere will likely remain stable as the moisture moves in. I think the main severe risk for us Tuesday will be a very low-end threat for an isolated tornado and strong winds up to 40-60 mph. I think the severe threat will end up higher in south Alabama where a slight risk - threat 2 out of 5- has been issued. The main threat for most of us will be heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. You’ll want to allow extra time to get to your morning destination. Plan for poor visibility and slick roads. Remember to never drive through flooded areas. The heavy rainfall threat should begin to move out of Central Alabama Tuesday afternoon/evening. Highs Tuesday are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s with a cloudy sky.

Severe Storms Possible Wednesday: We should see a break from the showers and storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Temperatures are expected to cool into the lower 60s Wednesday morning. A cold front will likely move into northwest Alabama Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to heat into the lower 80s Wednesday afternoon which will help to create an unstable environment across Central Alabama. Storms will likely fire up ahead of the cold front and sweep to the southeast Wednesday afternoon and evening. The main threat for us will be damaging winds and large hail. Tornadoes don’t appear likely in this setup, but I can’t rule out a low-end threat. Storms could pack a punch Wednesday evening, so make sure you have ways to receive notifications in case storms become warned. The Storm Prediction Center continues to highlight a slight (2 out of 5) severe risk for us in the Day Four outlook. Rainfall totals Tuesday through Wednesday could add up around one to three inches. The greatest threat for flooding could occur Tuesday morning.

Nice Weather Thursday: Thursday will likely be our transition day from warm to chilly temperatures. We should see plenty of sunshine Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A cold front is forecast to move through our area Thursday night/Friday morning that will set the stage for a chilly weekend coming up.

Turning Colder Next Weekend: Temperatures are forecast to remain 10-20 degrees below average next weekend as a strong cold front moves through the state. Friday could end up chilly with morning temperatures in the lower 40s. As the cold front moves through Friday morning, it will likely bring with it a mostly cloudy sky with the small chance for some light showers north of I-20. Friday could end up breezy and cold (for April standards) with highs only in the upper 50s.

Potential Frost/Freeze Next Weekend: If you are thinking about planting flowers in your garden, you might want to wait. Models are hinting that low temperatures could easily drop into the 30s next Saturday and Sunday morning. Sunday morning could end up as our coldest morning with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. It’s always a good idea to plant your garden after April 15th to avoid frosts or freezes. Models show us warming up closer to average early next week with highs back into the 60s and 70s next Monday and Tuesday. Overnight lows will also warm into the 40s and 50s early next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful start to the week.

