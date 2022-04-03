Man hit by car, killed in Hoover

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in Hoover are investigating after a man died after being hit by a car in Hoover on April 2, 2022.

Police say they received a call of a crash involving a passenger car and a tractor trailer on I-459 South near mile marker 14. The car was stopped in a travel lane because of the crash, and the driver was standing outside of the car when he was hit. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital where he died Sunday morning.

Police say the driver of the car that hit the victim stay on the scene.

Hoover Police is investigating the cause of both crashes.

