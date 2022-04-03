Birmingham Squadron clinch playoff berth in first season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first season in the team’s history, the Birmingham Squadron will have a chance at the G-League Championship.

The Squadron finished the regular season with an 18-14 record, and advance to the G-League playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

The Squadron will host the Texas Legends on April 5, 2022 at Legacy Arena, in their first ever playoff game.

The Birmingham Squadron will host the Texas Legends for the Western Conference Quarterfinals.



Tuesday, April 5th - 7:00 p.m. CT @LegacyArena https://t.co/c9cVQTWkyU — Birmingham Squadron (@GleagueSquadron) April 3, 2022

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.