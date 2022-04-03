Birmingham Squadron clinch playoff berth in first season
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the first season in the team’s history, the Birmingham Squadron will have a chance at the G-League Championship.
The Squadron finished the regular season with an 18-14 record, and advance to the G-League playoffs as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.
The Squadron will host the Texas Legends on April 5, 2022 at Legacy Arena, in their first ever playoff game.
