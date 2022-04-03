Alabama historically sees more tornadoes in April

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While March was a busy month for storms in our state, April actually goes on record as having the most tornadoes in Alabama throughout the year.

Because of all the latest tornadoes, some have questioned if “Tornado Alley” should instead reference the southeast.

While many are familiar with the term “Tornado Alley” as being in the center of the United States, Alabama is no stranger to the storms.

“I know we read a lot in textbooks and science about the tornado alleys in the Great Plains but we have our own alley through Mississippi and Alabama and we’re learning we may have more tornadoes,” said Wes Wyatt, WBRC’s Chief Meteorologist.

Most living in the state aren’t surprised to hear about the large amount of tornadoes that impact the area.

Wyatt has over two decades of experience covering some of the most significant weather events in the southeast.

“Of course, we had 60+ tornadoes in 2011,” he remembered. “Now, that was a super outbreak. It’s the benchmark. We think about April, 2011, every time there’s a threat for severe weather. We think about that day but those kind of super outbreaks -- they do happen in the southeast region.”

The abundance of severe weather we’re experiencing now is pretty common.

“It is not out of the ordinary for us to see these types of storms to occur at the frequency that they’re occurring this time of year,” said Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County EMA. “Usually the months between November and April are our most active months that we typically see severe weather, but we do see instances of severe weather every month of the year.”

The National Weather Service in Birmingham reports April as the tornado peak in our state. Between 1950 and 2020, over 550 tornadoes occurred during that month alone.

NWS Birmingham reports the most tornadoes in Alabama occur in April. (NWS Birmingham)

“Severe weather and tornadoes have always occurred in Alabama,” said Wes Wyatt. “As we often say, it’s not a question of if we’ll have a tornado, but a matter of when will it happen.”

With more severe weather expected this coming week, the best way to be prepared is to have multiple ways to receive alerts whether it’s by a NOAA weather radio, or even our very own First Alert weather app. Make sure weather alerts and location settings are turned on.

