Alabama, Auburn advance to NCAA Gymnastics National Championships in Fort Worth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama and Auburn gymnastics teams will be traveling to Fort Worth to compete for a national championship, after both teams advanced out of the regional finals on Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Auburn advanced after finishing second out of four teams in the regional finals in Neville Arena, with Florida finishing at the top of the group. Alabama advanced after finishing second out of four teams in the regional finals in Seattle, with Utah finishing at the top of the group.

Alabama looks to win its seventh NCAA team championship, while Auburn looks to win its first in team history.

The NCAA Gymnastics National Championships will be held in Fort Worth from April 14-16.

