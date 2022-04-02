U.S. House passes bill to cap insulin at $35 a month, local mom reacts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Congress is one step closer to capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month, a move that could significantly reduce the cost for millions of Americans living with diabetes.

The House voted Thursday in favor of the bill with 12 Republicans joining Democrats in support.

Rep. Sewell said she’ll do everything she can to ensure those who need this life-saving medication will be able to afford it.

Lori Kirkpatrick’s son, John Henry, was diagnosed with type one diabetes at just 3 years old.

He’s been living with the auto-immune disease for the last 11 years and cannot live without taking insulin daily.

“It’s expensive. The cost of insulin has gone up significantly over the past few years, even though the formula for insulin hasn’t necessarily changed,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick said she’s thankful for insurance which covers the cost of the life-saving medication.

Otherwise, she said she’d be paying $300 a month out of pocket for one vial.

Now 14, John Henry continues to grow, so that vial doesn’t always make it the entire month.

“We were down to our last little bit of insulin. We did not have enough to get through the weekend, and we could not get approval to have insulin written for us and given to us at our discounted rate through insurance. So, we were looking at facing an out-of-pocket cost just to get through the weekend,” Kirkpatrick explained.

Kirkpatrick was able to borrow insulin from her son’s school supply to hold him over, but the situation is all too familiar for millions of Americans.

The Kaiser Family Foundation said it costs less than $10 a vial to manufacture insulin, yet some American families are paying anywhere from $300 to $1,000 a month.

Some making the tough decision to skip doses or ration their insulin to save money.

A choice Rep. Terri Sewell said no one should have to face.

“This is a perfect example of the politics getting into the way of actually good policy. Lowering the cost of prescription drugs like insulin…there’s no reason why insulin has skyrocketed in America to the tune of being ten times more expensive than it is in other industrialized nations. I’m really excited about the opportunity to lower the cost and really hope that this bill will survive over on the Senate side. It’s the right thing to do. It makes good common sense,” Rep. Sewell said.

Opponents of the bill refer to it as “government price fixing” saying it could lead to higher insurance premiums.

Right now, the Senate is very much engaged in approving our next Supreme Court Justice, so Rep. Sewell doesn’t anticipate the bill will reach the Senate floor until sometime in May.

