University of Alabama conducts ceremonial groundbreaking on new welcome center

By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The University of Alabama held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday afternoon for a new welcome center and it’ll be in a place you probably heard before.

The new welcome center will be located on the first floor of Peter Bryce Main building on campus. Peter Bryce Hospital treated the mentally ill for generations, and is named after the man who started it, Dr. Peter Bryce.

Construction on the new welcome center started in February and it’s named in honor of Catherine and Pettus Randall. This is all part of the $83 million renovation of Bryce Main. In addition to the welcome center, Bryce Main will also house two museums; one dedicated to mental health in Alabama and another one dedicated to the history of the University of Alabama.

“Where they get that first look and let me tell you, I do a lot of recruiting, and that first impression is incredibly important to students and also very important to those parents and they see the investments we’re making in how the students will find a home and find a community,” UA President Dr. Stuart Bell said before a celebratory crowd.

University leaders say the welcome center should be completed in early 2024. The welcome center will have a lounge, theatre and UA admissions offices.

