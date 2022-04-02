LawCall
Scammers are now trying to use your own phone number against you

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new scam is picking up traction because the scammers are somehow contacting individuals from their very own phone number.

Some of the more frequent ones are claiming that the consumer has won a free month of cell service. The Better Business Bureau says they haven’t yet heard reports of this scam here in Alabama, but have seen it in other parts of the country.

BBB Communications Manager Alex Derencz says it possesses a number of similarities to more common scams. For example, these messages are designed to get you to interact with a link, download some piece of content or willingly give up vital information.

Once that is done, scammers often gain access to financial information. Still, while you may be curious, the BBB warns against falling victim to these unique tactics. They stress scammers try to create a sense of urgency to trick you, and the safest thing to do is to not interact.

“When you get these, don’t open the links, don’t download any attachments, send the message to your bank or cell phone provider. Send it to them, a lot of them have emails for these phishing texts to go so they can take care of it and once you send it off to them, you need to delete it,” said Derencz.

Perhaps why this scam has gotten so much attention is that some of the links reportedly take customers to Russian TV websites. A fact that is concerning to many because of concerns Russians are practicing cyber warfare.

