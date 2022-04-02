Renovation of Masonic Temple in Birmingham moving forward

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Masonic Temple building on 4th Avenue North in Birmingham is moving closer to returning to a hub of activity in that historic district.

It was 100 years ago that the Masons of the Most Worshipful Prince Hall Grand Lodge started construction on the building that they paid for in cash and opened in 1924.

The Masons closed the building about ten years ago.

Now, the $30 million renovation the Masons announced in 2019 is taking shape with the developers cleaning out the building, removing documents and other items. They will be checking with the Masons’ preservation committee, which includes a retired historian, to see if any of the documents or other items are worth saving.

“In addition to that, we are assembling a larger group of folks from both museums, academic circles, as well as libraries who will also be working once these items are packed up to literally go through each of the boxes and determine what is actually relevant and can and should be catalogued,” said llevelyn Rhone, project manager for historic district developers, which is handling the project.

“Once the work is completed, the building will actually go back to its original purposes that are being an office complex, but also a beacon in this particular neighborhood, in terms of where business owners, entrepreneurs, civic, and social clubs can meet. And clearly it will be home again to the masons in their offices,” said Rhone.

Rhone says the building renovation is expected to take 12 to 14 months.

