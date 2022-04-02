No injuries in Shelby County apartment fire, several units suffer damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Cahaba Valley Fire District say four units were damaged in a fire at the Brook Highland Apartments Friday evening.

Crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brook Highland Lane to investigate. When they arrived, they found a fire at one of the buildings in the complex.

Luckily, nobody was injured and crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread further.

The fire was contained to four units. In all, crews said at least two families were displaced from their homes, but the Red Cross was contacted to assist families impacted. We’re told the complex has available units for them to move into.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

