LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

No injuries in Shelby County apartment fire, several units suffer damage

Crews battle fire at north Shelby County apartment building
Crews battle fire at north Shelby County apartment building(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Cahaba Valley Fire District say four units were damaged in a fire at the Brook Highland Apartments Friday evening.

Crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1100 block of Brook Highland Lane to investigate. When they arrived, they found a fire at one of the buildings in the complex.

Luckily, nobody was injured and crews were able to get the fire under control before it spread further.

The fire was contained to four units. In all, crews said at least two families were displaced from their homes, but the Red Cross was contacted to assist families impacted. We’re told the complex has available units for them to move into.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.


embed google maps wordpress

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
One person injured in shooting in West Birmingham
One person shot in West Birmingham

Latest News

14-year-old Hailey May Beckham was last seen on March 31, 2022 in the Whispering Pines Road...
Moundville Police ask for your help locating missing 14-year-old girl
Mayor Woodfin calls for gender-neutral single-stall restrooms
Mayor Woodfin calls for gender-neutral bathrooms
Gadsden First Friday events return
Gadsden First Friday events return
Bill would cap insulin at $35
Bill would cap insulin at $35