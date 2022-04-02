New ‘Croux’ app aims to solve staffing struggles for restaurant business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Several businesses in central Alabama are struggling to staff up, in particular in the restaurant industry, but a local startup is working on a unique app that could be the perfect solution.

“Croux” is the collaboration between five food lovers in Birmingham. The app is set to enter its Beta phase next week, and for the creators, the app is arriving at the perfect time.

“Everybody is struggling with staffing, so we thought how can we mitigate that and the solution for us was an app based platform that connects talent with opportunity,” said Croux Chief Sales Officer Lindsey Noto.

This app will let restaurants pay a fee to pick up what are essentially free-agent restaurant workers for a shift. The workers don’t pay anything to join, and the restaurants only pay a percentage if they find success.

“Essentially, they don’t pay if they don’t win. So if someone doesn’t pick up the shift, or they don’t show up to work, the restaurant does not pay. They only pay if someone shows up and actually works the shift.”

Noto says many restaurants are dumbing down and simplifying their menus due to staffing issues, and because of this, she believes the app could be vital for the industry during the World Games.

“For us, a big turning point will be being able to line this up with the World Games. We know there will be a huge influx of people coming into the city and the hospitality industry is going to get hit very hard.”

Like every start up, it is a risk, but they say they are not fueled by money. They simply want to help those in the industry they love.

“For us to be able to offer a solution to our own people to our friends, to our co-workers in the industry to help them continue to sustain their business that for us is just a win in general.”

A handful of restaurants have already signed on to the Beta launch and the company and the team is stressing past restaurant experience is not necessary for those looking to pick up work.

