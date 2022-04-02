Man killed in 5-vehicle crash in Greene Co.

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A five-vehicle crash at approximately 3:22 a.m. on Friday, April 1, claimed the life of a Pedestrian.

Police say 60-year-old Herbert J. Lewis, of Boligee, was fatally injured when he fell from a bridge after being struck by the 2008 Ford Escape that he was initially driving after it was struck by a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by 24-year-old Brandon R. Myers, of Tuscaloosa, and a 2008 Dodge Ram driven by 25-year-old Jonah R. Richardson, of Williamsburg, Va.

Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 59 near the 55 mile marker, approximately one mile north of Knoxville, in Greene County.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates that Lewis was standing on the roadway at the time of the crash, and there were two other vehicles involved after the initial impact.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

