BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After some spotty showers and clouds around this morning, the afternoon has brought a welcome dose of sunshine back across Alabama. Overnight will feature mostly clear skies with lows ranging from the upper 30s to mid 40s again. If you couldn’t get enough of the sunshine today, Sunday will bring an even more widespread dose of it with highs climbing comfortably into the low 70s -- very seasonable for early April. The start of the work week will be dry with mostly sunny skies tomorrow. Temperatures will surge from the 40s in the morning to upper 70s in the afternoon as southerly winds amp up the warming trend.

NEXT BIG THING: Our weather pattern will turn unsettled again on Tuesday and Wednesday as a series of storm systems moves across the Southeast. The first system will bring an increase in rain and thunderstorm coverage by Monday morning and lingering into the afternoon as a warm front lifts northward across the state. The better ingredients for severe weather look to be across the southern half of Alabama with strong wind gusts and a few tornadoes possible during the day. The rain moving in from our south could help to “stabilize” the atmosphere, so the threat is not set in stone for central Alabama. But we want to give you a first alert for the possibility of strong storms and heavy rain at least! We will also have to monitor for the possibility of any localized flooding with 1-3″ possible through late Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT: Storms on the horizon for the work week (WBRC)

The second system will bring a cold front across the state on Wednesday. Out ahead of it, scattered showers and storms could develop on Wednesday that could bring a threat for damaging winds, large hail, and a brief tornado. As always, the forecast can and will change, so check in on the WBRC First Alert Weather App in the coming days.

Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be much milder with lows ranging from the 50s to 60s. Highs will climb from the 70s on Tuesday to 80s by Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies. The forecast looks mainly dry once we get past Wednesday with a 10% chance or less of a stray shower through the end of the week. A lingering disturbance sitting over the Deep South could keep more clouds than sun around. Thursday will start off near 50 with highs climbing into the upper 60s. More cloud cover on Friday would put lows in the 40s and highs not much warmer than 60.

FIRST ALERT: We have been seeing hints of a cooldown by next weekend that could warrant concern for frosty or freezing conditions. Lows could fall into the 30s on Saturday and Sunday morning with highs below average as well. We will keep you posted, but be mindful if you had any plans to do some planting over the next week; not a bad idea to hold off until after next weekend at least!

