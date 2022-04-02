LawCall
FIRST ALERT: Clouds, small shower chance move in Saturday morning, sunshine returns afternoon

By Jill Gilardi
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A little chilly to start this morning, and we will see clouds building in and perhaps a few showers north of I-20. Ultimately the best chance for rain later this morning will be across north Alabama but with dry air in place, most will evaporate before reaching the ground. Sunshine takes over later this afternoon and temperatures respond by warming into the lower 70s. Cooling down into the 40s again tonight, mostly sunny to finish off the weekend and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The work week will start off dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 40s again to get you out the door on Monday morning, and warm up into the mid and upper 70s by the afternoon. Enjoy the dry weather while it lasts because the next storm system brings wet weather back our way by Tuesday morning! First Alert for heavy rainfall and potential strong to severe storms on Tuesday morning and early afternoon. We will see a lull in the action after that until another system brings more rain and storms our way on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Flooding will be a concern and there is the potential for severe weather producing storms, so start planning to stay weather alert Tuesday morning and then again Wednesday PM. Highs in the lower 70s on Tuesday and lower 80s on Wednesday. The cold front moving through Wednesday will mean a drop in temperatures to close out next week.

Beyond the 7 Day forecast, I’m keeping a watch on a potential cold blast and frosty temperatures around April 9-10, so hold off planting and putting your sensitive plants outside for good just yet. Next storm system could impact us around April 15. We will keep you posted on all platforms, including the WBRC First Alert Weather App.

Have a great day.

