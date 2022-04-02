LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Family holds emotional vigil for 32-year-old shot and killed outside Plush Bar and Grill

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An emotional vigil took place Friday for a man shot and killed outside the Plush Bar and Grill on Sunday.

The family of 32-year-old Justin Groom remembered how he lived, not how his life was cut short.

Hundreds of people showed up behind the Bessemer Recreation Center to pay their respects for Groom who loved his family more than anything. Family and friends also wore shirts with Groom’s pictures on them. They also lit candles and released a lot of balloons in his memory.

Groom’s family said he was a constant jokester and if he cracked on you that meant he loved you. We’re told his hugs were always tight and infectious and he loved his family more than anything.

“Nobody loved like Justin. He was lovable. You couldn’t help but love him and he loved you and he let you know it,” Nicole Groom, Justin’s aunt said.

“Please remember him the way that he lived. Remember his smile. Remember his hugs. Remember his love. I’m really going to miss my brother. I’m so angry right now but I’m going to miss him and I’m going to make sure I continue to keep his name alive,” Jayla Groom, Justin’s sister said.

Bessemer Police say Groom was found shot to death in the parking lot of Plush. This after investigators say he exchanged words with Larry James Knight, Jr, that led to guns being drawn and a shootout.

Knight is charged with murder and has a $250,000 bond.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
One person injured in shooting in West Birmingham
One person shot in West Birmingham

Latest News

$30M renovation for Birmingham Masonic Temple
Renovation of Masonic Temple in Birmingham moving forward
How gas stations determine the prices you pay
Experts break down how gas pricing works
Crude oil prices drop day after President Biden's plan announced
Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state
How gas stations determine the prices you pay
How gas stations determine the prices you pay