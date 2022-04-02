Family holds emotional vigil for 32-year-old shot and killed outside Plush Bar and Grill

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - An emotional vigil took place Friday for a man shot and killed outside the Plush Bar and Grill on Sunday.

The family of 32-year-old Justin Groom remembered how he lived, not how his life was cut short.

Hundreds of people showed up behind the Bessemer Recreation Center to pay their respects for Groom who loved his family more than anything. Family and friends also wore shirts with Groom’s pictures on them. They also lit candles and released a lot of balloons in his memory.

Groom’s family said he was a constant jokester and if he cracked on you that meant he loved you. We’re told his hugs were always tight and infectious and he loved his family more than anything.

“Nobody loved like Justin. He was lovable. You couldn’t help but love him and he loved you and he let you know it,” Nicole Groom, Justin’s aunt said.

“Please remember him the way that he lived. Remember his smile. Remember his hugs. Remember his love. I’m really going to miss my brother. I’m so angry right now but I’m going to miss him and I’m going to make sure I continue to keep his name alive,” Jayla Groom, Justin’s sister said.

Bessemer Police say Groom was found shot to death in the parking lot of Plush. This after investigators say he exchanged words with Larry James Knight, Jr, that led to guns being drawn and a shootout.

Knight is charged with murder and has a $250,000 bond.

