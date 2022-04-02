LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Experts expect gas prices to slowly start going down across the state

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The average price of a gallon of gas in Alabama is now under $4 after peaking at $4.15 a few weeks ago. Experts hope new federal efforts will help drive those prices down further.

Clay Ingram with AAA Alabama said the global price of crude oil is already dropping. On March 31, it was $112 per barrel. On April 1, it was $104 per barrel. Ingram said it’s likely because of President Joe Biden’s announcement.

Ingram said expensive gas prices in the U.S. are mainly because of concerns with foreign fuel supply, but with more fuel in the U.S. from the reserves, supply won’t be an issue.

Now, you won’t see prices at the pump drop as quickly as they rose, but Ingram said you can expect prices to fall by a few cents every few days.

“The last time we saw crude oil prices about this level, gas was about 40 cents less a gallon than it is right now,” Ingram said. “So, I think we have some cushion in there to see these prices come back down a little bit more.”

Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. is not a problem, but you may still see stations running out of gas. He said it’s because there is a shortage in tanker truck drivers, so some stations across the state are struggling to get their deliveries in on time. Ingram said fuel supply in the U.S. likely won’t be an issue for months to come.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
One person injured in shooting in West Birmingham
One person shot in West Birmingham

Latest News

An emotional vigil took place Friday for a man shot and killed outside the Plush Bar and Grill...
Family holds emotional vigil for 32-year-old shot and killed outside Plush Bar and Grill
$30M renovation for Birmingham Masonic Temple
Renovation of Masonic Temple in Birmingham moving forward
How gas stations determine the prices you pay
Experts break down how gas pricing works
How gas stations determine the prices you pay
How gas stations determine the prices you pay