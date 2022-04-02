LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Community Food Bank of Central Alabama experiencing empty shelves

The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is experiencing empty shelves with a lack of food...
The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama is experiencing empty shelves with a lack of food donations.(WBRC)
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The latest victim of inflation is local food banks and one in Birmingham is experiencing a lack of food because of it. It’s a huge problem when trying to feed the most vulnerable in our community.

While the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama’s warehouse wasn’t completely empty on Friday, several shelves were completely bare. The lack of donations began a few months ago and now they are really struggling.

“So to come in the warehouse and see some empty shelves is a little bit frightening, especially when we know we have so many neighbors in need of food in our own communities,” said Nicole Williams, the interim executive director.

The food bank distributes millions of meals every year across 12 different counties. They served 19.4 million pounds of food in 2021. Unfortunately, they don’t have access to the same amount of food as they did last year, or even the year prior.

“Last year when trade mitigation ended, that effected a lot of the food that came to the Food Bank and now with supply chain issues, it’s been very difficult for us to get food,” said Williams. “So we can order food. It’s sometimes hard to find. Inflation is making it very difficult with prices.”

Even when they are able to find and order food, Williams says it can take anywhere between four weeks and eight weeks to come in.

“We are able to get some food in here, but not a great variety,” she added. “We’re having a really difficult time finding protein so meats, and even canned meats such as canned chicken or canned tuna... really difficult to get.”

When they do get it, Williams says the truckloads cost around $100,000, and that’s just for tuna.

“Our mission here is to serve our neighbors in need and so that’s what we want to do,” said Williams. “It breaks my heart to see the empty shelves.”

Luckily, there is hope! The community can help fill those shelves back up. If you want to help the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, click here to donate. There’s also information found on their website for those wanting to host a food drive.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
One person injured in shooting in West Birmingham
One person shot in West Birmingham

Latest News

Anniston police are investigating several overdoses, believed to be from fentanyl-laced cocaine.
Anniston police investigating several likely fentanyl overdoses
Congress is one step closer to capping the cost of insulin at $35 a month, a move that could...
U.S. House passes bill to cap insulin at $35 a month, local mom reacts
Mayor Randall Woodfin said he’s taking steps to make the City of Birmingham more inclusive...
Birmingham mayor calls for gender-neutral single-stall bathrooms at city-owned properties
'Croux' App Helps Restaurants Find Workers
New ‘Croux’ app aims to solve staffing struggles for restaurant business