Cedar Bluff police officer dies of medical complications while on duty

(Source: Gray News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2022 at 7:13 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Tammy Crane, The Town of Cedar Bluff, and Cedar Bluff Police Department announced the passing of Sgt. Christopher Michael Vaughn on April 1.

Police said Vaughn passed away after medical complications while on duty on April 1, 2022. Vaughn began his law enforcement career with Leesburg Police Department in 2009 and served with Cedar Bluff Police Department since 2015.

“The hard work and dedication of Sgt. Vaughn will be greatly missed by his fellow officers and the residents of Cedar Bluff. Sgt. Vaughn worked tirelessly to serve the residents of Cedar Bluff. Sgt. Vaughn was an excellent example of a law enforcement professional and was highly respected by all other law enforcement in the area. Please keep the family, friends, and co-workers in your prayers.,” Cedar Bluff Police said in a release.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

