Birmingham mayor calls for gender-neutral single-stall bathrooms at city-owned properties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Randall Woodfin said he’s taking steps to make the City of Birmingham more inclusive calling for gender-neutral bathrooms on city property.

Karina Harris with the Hub at AIDS Alabama said this really isn’t a gender issue as much as it is a humanitarian issue.

Mayor Woodfin signed an order Thursday requiring all single-stall restrooms on city property to have gender-neutral signage, asking private businesses within the city to follow this example to: “Push back against discriminatory measures at the state level.”

The move came on the 13th anniversary of Transgender Day of Visibility.

In a statement, Josh Coleman with the Mayor’s Office of Social Justice and Racial Equity, said in part, “Mayor Woodfin has prioritized the safety and dignity of our trans and non-binary community and believes that city facilities should be safe, welcoming spaces for all people.”

Harris said this is a small but important step for LGBTQ+ community.

“It would be more of a safety precaution for me because it would make me feel included, how far we’ve come as far as LGBTQ history, especially in the South. We usually get left out of the race, but now that I see that, you know, as the South progresses, we’re progressing into the race now and we’re most definitely included. Not only is this a blessing for the LGBTQ community, it’s an honor and a privilege and I feel like we’re getting somewhere,” Harris explained.

It’s unclear when we’ll start seeing the gender-neutral signage on the single-stall bathrooms, but city leaders said it’s important to note that this will only apply to city-owned facilities.

“In keeping with his vision of a more inclusive Birmingham, Mayor Woodfin has prioritized the safety and dignity of our trans and non-binary community and believes that city facilities should be safe, welcoming spaces for all people,” said Josh Coleman who serves as the LGBTQ+ Liaison. “This administration, through the Mayor’s Division of Social Justice and Racial Equity, will continue to educate our employees on the importance of respect for gender identity/expression. It’s important to note that this only applies to single-stall restrooms in city-owned facilities.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.