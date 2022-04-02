B’ham Police: Person shot on Jefferson Ave.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say a person was shot in the 1700 block of Jefferson Avenue on April 1.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

Police say no one is in custody.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

Shooting on Jefferson Avenue. (Source: Jeff Foster/WBRC)

