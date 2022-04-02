LawCall
Alabama State president named to White House advisory board

Alabama State University President Quinton Ross has been appointed to a White House advisory board on historically Black colleges and universities.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The president of Alabama State University has been appointed to a White House advisory board on historically Black colleges and universities.

President Joe Biden’s administration says ASU President Quinton Ross is among 18 people tapped to serve on the panel. Four other members also are presidents of historically Black schools.

The advisory board works with an initiative to improve and support historically Black institutions.

Ross is a former state legislator. He’s entering his fifth year at Alabama State.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

