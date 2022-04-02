LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama remains only state without safety program for dams

Alabama Power is regulated by the federal government.
Alabama Power is regulated by the federal government.(Source: WSFA)
By Brady Talbert
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama is the only state in the country without a safety program for dams.

The state got a C- in the most recent infrastructure report put together by the American Society of Civil Engineers, but the category for dams did not receive a letter grade.

“The report card does identify areas that need improvement,” said Joe Meads with the Alabama Section of the American Society of Civil Engineers.

“Unfortunately, most dams in Alabama are out of sight and out of mind,” the report reads. It also explains the state lacks an “institutional office” to lead inspections and educate communities.

Alabama Power operates 14 dams in the state, like the one at Lake Martin. A supervisor who works with the group explained a statewide dam safety program has had some growing interest over the years, but it wouldn’t really affect the company.

“Because Alabama Power is regulated through a federal agency, a state dam safety program likely wouldn’t have an impact on how we do our business,” said Richard Mickwee, dam safety and surveillance supervisor for Southern Co.

A state program would affect dams that are not currently being regulated, perhaps those that pose a greater risk. That is why Alabama Power said it follows federal regulations.

“We’re in the prevention business, preventing any problems that we see, small problems turning into big problems,” Mickwee said.

The American Society of Civil Engineers explains a statewide safety program is years away.

The public can also take some steps to stay safe around dams. Those boating within 800 feet below a dam should wear a life jacket.

Alabamians who live near a dam should also keep their plants properly trimmed to prevent any complications.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Ashley Hollingsworth, 22, is accused of attempting to kill her newborn baby after she thought...
Mother attempts to kill ‘evil’ newborn baby on way to hospital, police say
Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for...
Will Smith resigns from film academy over Chris Rock slap
Dome homes in Tuscaloosa
Tornado no match for dome homes, contractor says
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen. Richard Shelby won’t back Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.2M positive COVID-19 cases
Statistics show just 90 people statewide were hospitalized with the coronavirus Friday. That...
Alabama COVID-19 hospitalizations at low for pandemic
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
16-year-old boy injured in Fairfield shooting
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Man killed in 5-vehicle crash in Greene Co.
Cedar Bluff police officer dies of medical complications while on duty