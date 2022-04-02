16-year-old boy injured in Fairfield shooting

FARIFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting at the convenience store in the 900 block of Milstead Road in Fairfield.

The shooting happened on Friday, April 1, around 9:50 p.m.

Deputies say when they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but the victim had fled to another location. They located the 16-year-old victim and found him to be suffering from a gunshot wound to his knee.

The victim reported that he was a passenger in a car that was parked at the gas pumps. He told police that a dark colored car drove by and someone in that car began to shoot at the people in his car. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of a non life-threatening injury.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 205-325-1450.

