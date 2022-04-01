LawCall
USDA forecasting higher food, grocery costs in 2022

The USDA predicts the price of groceries will continue to go up in 2022.(CNN, KDKA, Facebook.)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
(Gray News) - It looks like elevated food prices are going to continue this year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA released its Food Price Outlook for 2022 and predicted the cost of groceries would continue to increase to as much as 4%.

According to the Consumer Price Index, grocery and supermarket food prices were already 8.6% higher in February than last year and up nearly 1.5% from January to February in 2022.

As reported by the Associated Press, prices for U.S. consumers have continued to jump recently, leaving families facing the highest inflation rate since 1990.

“We’re getting into this situation where we have spiraling inflation,” said Jay Hatfield, CEO of Infrastructure Capital Advisors. “Inflation in one area drives inflation in another.”

Currently, the CPI reports all food categories are increasing in price other than fresh vegetables. Last year, the beef and veal categories had the most significant price increase of 9.3%, and the fresh vegetable category had the smallest at 1.1%. However, no food categories decreased in price in 2021.

Poultry prices are also expected to increase up to 7%, with egg prices predicted to increase up to 3.5% in 2022.

Overall, grocery store and supermarket food purchases are expected to increase up to 4%, with restaurant purchases or food away from home forecasted to increase up to 6.5%, according to the USDA.

