Squadron wraps up successful first regular season in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Not long ago, it appeared Birmingham would likely never have any direct connection to the NBA. But with a 116-106 win over the Stockton Kings, the Birmingham Squadron, a g-league affiliate of the NBA’s new Orleans Pelicans, have completed their first regular season in Birmingham.

Jared Harper had a game-high 28 points Thursday night in front of 2,900 fans to close out the squadron’s first season at 17-14, good enough for third place in the g-league’s western conference and a spot in the playoffs.

“I learned that Birmingham loves basketball” says general manager for business operations, David Lane. He says the team has met its business targets despite having to introduce itself to the metro area during the pandemic and playing on the road the first several weeks of the season as they waited for completion of renovation of legacy arena.

“We were just running, running, and racing to get the arena open and, uh, we didn’t have time to plan and market. This season, we’re gonna be able to put together a full promo schedule with giveaways and all kinds of big celebrations next year,” says Lane.

With inaugural season crowds likely limited by the waning pandemic, Lane is excited to have a full summer to reach deeper into the community to market the team to draw people out to a hopefully covid-free second season.

“We’re expecting big things,” says lane. “Bigger and better.”

