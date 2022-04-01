LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sen. Richard Shelby won’t back Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson(Sen. Shelby Press Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON D.C., (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) released a statement today declaring that after a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson he has decided not to support her nomination.

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson,” Senator Shelby said. As with any nominee to the Supreme Court, I believe it is important to carefully consider their qualifications and credentials, including their judicial philosophy, temperament, and prior decisions as a judge.  We had a candid discussion in which I questioned her about my concerns, such as her judicial philosophy, position on court-packing, and prior sentencing record as a judge.  While I enjoyed meeting Judge Jackson, her answers did not sufficiently alleviate my concerns.  As such, I am unable to support her nomination to the Supreme Court.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-22
FIRST ALERT: Below average temps return, watching next week for another chance of rain & storms

Latest News

House fire on Northland Avenue
No injuries in Birmingham house fire
Squadron wraps up successful first regular season in Birmingham
One property was tore up worse than others. A barn was ripped a part and the home, and several...
Chelsea residents picking up the pieces after EF-1 Tornado
Businesses destroyed in Marengo County
Tiny West AL town cleaning up after apparent tornado