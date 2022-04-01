Sen. Richard Shelby won’t back Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON D.C., (WBRC) - U.S. Senator Richard Shelby (R-Ala.) released a statement today declaring that after a meeting with Supreme Court nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson he has decided not to support her nomination.

“Yesterday, I had the opportunity to meet with Judge Jackson,” Senator Shelby said. As with any nominee to the Supreme Court, I believe it is important to carefully consider their qualifications and credentials, including their judicial philosophy, temperament, and prior decisions as a judge. We had a candid discussion in which I questioned her about my concerns, such as her judicial philosophy, position on court-packing, and prior sentencing record as a judge. While I enjoyed meeting Judge Jackson, her answers did not sufficiently alleviate my concerns. As such, I am unable to support her nomination to the Supreme Court.”

