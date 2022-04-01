LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Psaki to leave White House for MSNBC job, reports say

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks at a March 8 briefing. Multiple reports stated she plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting role with MSNBC.
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - White House press secretary Jen Psaki is finalizing plans to leave the Biden administration for a hosting job with MSNBC, according to multiple reports.

Axios reported she plans to leave in May and begin appearing on MSNBC programming as well as hosting a show on NBC’s streaming service, Peacock. She has not officially signed a contract with the network, but talks are in the advanced stages, sources told CNN.

No official announcement has been made by Psaki or the White House.

Psaki also served as the spokesperson for the State Department and the White House communications director during the Obama administration.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-22
FIRST ALERT: Below average temps return, watching next week for another chance of rain & storms

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 12, 2018, file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway in Los Angeles....
New vehicles must average 40 mpg by 2026 under US standards
Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran and civilian contractor who is believed held by the...
US man abducted in Afghanistan appears in newly posted video
Ukrainian soldiers carry a body of a civilian killed by the Russian forces over the destroyed...
Ukraine strike on Russian oil depot reported as talks resume
Despite the rising cost of taking a trip, many Americans are shelling out the cash. (Source: CNN)
Families taking trips despite rising cost