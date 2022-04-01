Police still investigating shooting that killed a Midfield teen, injured another

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Midfield Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teen and injured another.

It happened Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in the 400 block of Bessemer Super Highway.

As it stands right now, no one is in custody in connection to this deadly shooting, but police will need the public’s help to find those responsible.

An investigation is underway in Midfield after 16-year-old, Steve ‘Terris Stubbs was shot to death Wednesday afternoon.

Reports say Stubbs was sitting at red light on Woodward Road around 2:30 p.m. when someone started shooting from another vehicle.

Even at a busy intersection, no one knows who did the shooting or the car they were driving.

In the same shooting, a 14-year-old child was treated for a graze wound.

Sadly, Stubbs is Midfield’s first homicide of 2022, but he’s among nine teens killed in Jefferson County this year.

Stubbs attended Midfield High School, where students are on spring break this week.

Midfield City Schools Superintendent, Dr. Shun Williams, released a statement Thursday afternoon saying in part, “Our entire school community is deeply saddened to learn that one of our students was killed in a senseless act of violence Wednesday. Losing any of our children is devastating, and my heart breaks for his family and everyone that knew him.”

Grief counselors will be on hand at the school on April 4 for students and staff.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Midfield Police or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777.

