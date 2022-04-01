LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One person shot in West Birmingham

One person injured in shooting in West Birmingham
One person injured in shooting in West Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in West Birmingham on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the 3100 block of Prince Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Severe weather outlook.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornado Watch in effect through early Thursday
This video shows what an inmate describes as a fellow inmate strung out on the synthetic drug...
Prison paparazzi videos show alleged flakka use inside Alabama prisons
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Large tree down at Barnes Settlement Rd and 59th St
Strong winds knock down trees, power lines across Alabama
Midfield Police are on the scene of a homicide in the 400 block of Bessemer Super Highway.
16-year-old boy shot, killed in Midfield identified

Latest News

Midfield Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teen and injured another. It...
Police still investigating shooting that killed a Midfield teen, injured another
Will President Biden's plan lower gas prices?
Will President Biden's plan lower gas prices?
Midfield teenager killed in shooting
Midfield teenager killed in shooting
Bibb County storm cleanup
Bibb County storm cleanup