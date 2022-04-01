One person shot in West Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in West Birmingham on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Authorities say this happened in the 3100 block of Prince Avenue. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say a suspect is in custody.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

