No injuries in Birmingham house fire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue were on the scene of a house fire on Northland Avenue just before 6 a.m.

Heavy fire shown from a side and front window of the home. Officials say the fire also spread to the attic.

The home was not occupied at the time.

No injuries have been reported.

