Local company issues temporary surcharge to combat rising gas costs

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama gas prices are averaging $3.98, that’s down three cents since last week. Even though prices are lower, local companies are still feeling pain at the pump.

Crews with Alabama Professional Services will drive across the area visiting anywhere from four to twelve houses a day and President Craig Williams said that is a lot of gas for the company. With more than 100 vehicles on the roads each day, the company has seen a 60% increase in their fuel costs.

Williams said they are working on shorting routes and lessening miles to cut back, but they’ve had to tack on a four dollar surcharge for customers to make up the high gas costs.

“We have just recently put a surcharge per stop,” Williams said. “We hope it is a short period thing to do. We don’t want to add it to the actual costs of services so it becomes long term, so we hope it is a short term arrangement.”

Williams said once gas prices are regulated, they will drop the four dollar surcharge. He is hoping to have it removed for customers by early fall.

