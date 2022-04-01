LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

GSMNP reopens roads, trails, campsites following fire

Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened several roads, trails and campsites after a fire and wind event forced them to close last week.
Volunteers would assist with traffic control in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Volunteers would assist with traffic control in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials reopened several roads, trails and campsites after a fire and wind event forced them to close last week. Many of the responders that helped fight that fire are now in Sevier County helping with the Hatcher Mountain Fire.

Officials reopened the following: Backcountry campsites 46, 51, 52, 53, 54, 55, 56, 57, 58, 59, and 60; Deep Creek and Thomas Divide trails from Deep Creek to Newfound Gap Road; Pole Road Creek, Indian Creek, Stone Pile Gap, Deep Creek Horse Bypass, Juney Whank Falls, Deeplow, Fork Ridge, Sunkota Ridge, Martins Gap, Indian Creek Motor Nature, Mingus Creek, Newton Bald, Kanati Fork, and Loop trails. All park roads that are seasonally open this time of year.

Power was also restored to the Elkmont, Metcalf, Cataloochee, and Smokemont areas. The power was shut off to reduce fire risk across the park.

Around 20 firefighters are staying on site to monitor the situation.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-22
FIRST ALERT: Below average temps return, watching next week for another chance of rain & storms

Latest News

U.S. Senator Richard Shelby meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen. Richard Shelby won’t back Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination
House fire on Northland Avenue
No injuries in Birmingham house fire
Squadron wraps up successful first regular season in Birmingham
One property was tore up worse than others. A barn was ripped a part and the home, and several...
Chelsea residents picking up the pieces after EF-1 Tornado