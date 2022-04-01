LawCall
Gadsden State Community College introduces “Start Strong” scholarships

By Bria Chatman
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - High School seniors in the service area of Gadsden State Community College may be eligible for a “Start Strong” scholarship to cover six hours of tuition and fees for the upcoming fall and spring semesters. Students who complete their admissions application by April 15 could qualify for the scholarship, which is worth $1,968.

“Full-time, eligible students can get a combined 12 hours of credit paid for through the Start Strong Scholarship Program,” said Kelley Pearce, associate dean of Enrollment and Retention. “We are already awarding these scholarships at area high schools.”

High schools in Calhoun, Cherokee, Cleburne and Etowah counties as well as a portion of St. Clair County are in the Gadsden State service area. Enrollment specialists have already made scholarship presentations at Ohatchee, Munford, Gaylesville, Gadsden City, Cedar Bluff, Spring Garden, Etowah, Ashville, West End, Cleburne County and Ranburne high schools.

“Even if scholarships have already been presented at your school, you can still apply for the Start Strong Scholarship,” Pearce said. “We encourage all seniors to apply. This is a great opportunity to save money while continuing your educational journey to a high-paying career.”

Students who have received award letters for the scholarship must respond by May 15.

Students interested in the scholarship can click here and complete the admissions application. The application for the Start Strong Scholarship must also be completed. It can be found here.

