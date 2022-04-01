Dry weekend with mostly sunny skies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it to Friday…congratulations! The weather today looks to be pretty nice.

Our First Alert weather headlines show mostly sunny skies in today’s forecast, with Northwest winds around 5-10 miles per hour.

We are also expecting a mostly dry weekend, with highs in the 70s.

And, the Next Big Thing will be a chance of heavy rainfall for Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

Our AccuTrack radar and satellite imagery shows just a few thin clouds, but no rain out there. It’s nice to see a quiet radar after the storms this week.

Our morning lows this morning began in the 40s in most locations, with just a couple of areas in our northwestern counties in the mid to upper 30s.

Lower wind speeds today along with the dry weather will really help folks cleaning up after Wednesday night’s storms.

Our Next 24 shows our temperatures this afternoon warming into the 60s.

Birmingham will likely top out close to 64-degrees today…66 for Tuscaloosa…and mid-60s for Anniston. And, all of us are looking at mostly clear skies for this afternoon.

Saturday morning’s temps are forecast to bottom out in the 40s again, with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies.

South Alabama could pick up some showers tomorrow and that may kick a few more clouds our way for Saturday. Our far northern tier of counties may even see a few sprinkles on Saturday morning into early afternoon, but most of us should see dry conditions with variably cloudy skies tomorrow.

Let’s fast forward to next Tuesday and talk more about our Next Big Thing.

Forecast models are showing heavy rainfall returning to our area by next Tuesday morning and lingering throughout the day and into the evening hours. Some models show the rain continuing through the day on Wednesday…others show the rain moving to the east by then.

While our potential rainfall projections vary from model run to model run, it does look like we will see substantial rain with this event, which could bring about flooding and/or flash flooding to our area. Stay tuned with further updates on that.

Our First Alert Extended Forecast shows relatively dry weather for us through Monday and warming temps for the weekend.

As we get into the Tuesday/Wednesday time frame our temps could even warm into the mid-70s to low 80s, but cooler air should follow that next wet weather system—dropping us back down near to seasonal averages by next Thursday afternoon.

