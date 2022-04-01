Community members thankful storm damage not worse in Bibb County

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A night 7th grader Caleb Corbett will never forget. The ferocity and sound of the wind was haunting, and at one point many in the family feared for their lives.

“It could have killed me last night,” said Corbett.

A large tree narrowly missed the Corbett home when a storm that produced three EF-1 tornados made it’s way through Alabama. Caleb says they knew something was wrong when they heard the tree fall.

“The house just started shaking, and it was like a loud boom noise.”

The family says they were lucky. Only two windows were broken. Others in the community began surveying the damage Thursday morning as well.

Johnny Chappell was returning home from a trip away with family, and took shelter in Birmingham Wednesday evening.

“I got lucky at the end of the day. I looked at the house, it’s still intact. Just these trees in the yard. So we’re going to get them up and try and out everything back to normal again,” said Chappell.

Still on his was back he was amazed at the number of trees and debris he saw scattered about.

“It’s amazing what they can do to places like this. Especially in rural areas and woods. These trees just break in half.”

