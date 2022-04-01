Fatal crash closes all SB lanes on I-59 in Greene Co.

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-59 near mile marker 52 in Greene Co. has shutdown all southbound lanes at this time.

The crash occurred around 3:23 a.m. Officials confirm at least one person is dead.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.