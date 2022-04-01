LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Fatal crash closes all SB lanes on I-59 in Greene Co.

Fatal crash closes all SB lanes on I-59 in Greene Co
Fatal crash closes all SB lanes on I-59 in Greene Co(Greene Co. EMA)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENE CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-59 near mile marker 52 in Greene Co. has shutdown all southbound lanes at this time.

The crash occurred around 3:23 a.m. Officials confirm at least one person is dead.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and seek an alternate route.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-22
FIRST ALERT: Below average temps return, watching next week for another chance of rain & storms

Latest News

Tree off I-59NB
Tree falls across I-59NB at Chalkville Mountain Road
I-459 NB @ MP20.0 at Exit 19 US280 in Birmingham.
Major Crash on I-459NB closes lanes at 280 exit
I-20W/59S at McAshan Drive in Jefferson Co.
Crash closes all lanes of 59S/20W in Jefferson County
I-20/59 EB @ MP124.6 ramp to EXIT 124B I-65 S in Birmingham.
Major crash closes ramp off I-20/59EB