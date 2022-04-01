LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Body discovered in burned Houston County home

The remains were found after the apparent victim’s elderly mother asked deputies to check her son.
A body is discovered in this mobile home on March 31, 2020.
A body is discovered in this mobile home on March 31, 2020.(RSN)
By Stephen Crews
Published: Apr. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Investigators recovered a body Thursday night from a mobile home that had burned to the ground.

The remains were found after the apparent victim’s elderly mother asked deputies to check her son, who lived in a remote area near Gordon, Alabama.

A source with direct knowledge of the investigation tells News 4 there is no indication of foul play, though nothing has been officially ruled out.

Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd said positive identification and cause of death will be difficult to determine due to condition of the remains.

The presumed name of the deceased person has not been released, pending further investigation.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changed her name after her divorce was finalized with Brandon...
Singer Kelly Clarkson legally changes her name
A recent photo of Naomi Irion posted on Instagram on January 31, 2022.
Body of 18-year-old abducted from Walmart parking lot found
Runaway girl located in Mississippi has died, police say
Police: 13-year-old runaway girl dies at hospital after found unresponsive at motel
Prosecutors in court play dashcam video showing moments leading up to an Uber driver's slaying.
Dashcam video shows rider pointing gun at Uber driver before her slaying
First Alert Weather 9p 3-31-22
FIRST ALERT: Below average temps return, watching next week for another chance of rain & storms

Latest News

UA Breaks Ground For Bryce Main Welcome Center
UA Breaks Ground For Bryce Main Welcome Center
'Croux' App Helps Restaurants Find Workers
'Croux' App Helps Restaurants Find Workers
Dr. Josh Klapow: Making Anxiety Work For You
Dr. Josh Klapow: Making Anxiety Work For You
U.S. Senator Richard Shelby meets with Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Sen. Richard Shelby won’t back Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson Supreme Court nomination