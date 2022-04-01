Birmingham Police to start safe trade locations at all precincts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is providing citizens a way to buy, sell and exchange online goods.

There are safe trade spots are located at each precinct and the departments’ headquarters, giving buyers and sellers a sense of security.

Public Information Officer Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin says the department decided to implement these safe locations with proper lighting, cameras, and a police presence as people make more online purchases.

“As we’ve seen incidents here in Birmingham as well as other places where things happen pertaining to exchanges of goods and services,” says Sgt. Mauldin. “So we wanted to make sure our community members have a safe place to go and exchange goods..”

The public is welcome to make these transactions inside and outside these buildings.

“You can go inside to our lobbies to exchange,” says Sgt. Mauldin. “The officers will not get involved in your transaction, however we do have an officer presence there.”

The purchases can be made every day, 24 hours a day, but Sgt. Mauldin warns there are signs you should look for before meeting anyone online.

“When you’re making those exchanges if someone doesn’t want to meet you at the location such as a police station or fire station a well-lit area,” says Sgt. Mauldin. “Take that as a sign. As a red flag, something isn’t right. You may want to avoid that interaction with that person.”

Sgt. Mauldin also recommends not paying in advance and check the items to make sure they’re correct. You should be sure the money you’re exchanging is not counterfeit.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.