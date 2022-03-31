UAB announced as official medical provider for USFL

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The new United States Football League has announced that the University of Alabama at Birmingham Sports & Exercise Medicine division will serve as the official medical providers for the football league.

UAB Sports & Exercise Medicine will provide the USFL with sideline physicians, preseason and postseason player physicals, mental health services, nutritionist consultations, clinical services, an employee health database, and other services.

Irfan M. Asif, MD, will serve as USFL Medical Director and a member of the League’s official Medical Advisory Committee. Asif, a physician certified in sports medicine and family medicine, is the chair of UAB’s Department of Family and Community Medicine, associate dean for primary care and rural health, and director of UAB’s primary care service line.

“There is no priority greater to the USFL than player health and safety, so being near one of America’s premier medical centers was a big factor in our decision to have all eight of our teams play our inaugural season in Birmingham,” said Edward Hartman, USFL Executive Vice President of Business Operations. “UAB Sports & Exercise Medicine are experts in the field, and we’re proud to have Dr. Asif serving as our first USFL Medical Director.”

“This partnership with the USFL speaks to our love of football in the South as well as the outstanding healthcare delivered everyday by UAB Medicine,” said Selwyn Vickers, M.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. “Dr. Asif and his outstanding team will provide world-class medical care to the league as we look forward to an exciting first season.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.