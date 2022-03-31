LawCall
Storm system moves across Alabama

Family loses shop in Pickens County
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A storm system that injured at least seven people in Arkansas triggered numerous tornado warnings across Alabama Wednesday, March 30, 2022, starting around 8:00 p.m.

The storms knocked down trees, power lines and damaged some structures in several counties. Thousands of people lost power.

Pickens Co. EMA officials confirmed many people lost their barns along Benevola Road in Gordo. No one was hurt.

Wes Fuller and his son Ben said they heard a roaring sound when the storm moved into their Pickens County community and then it was gone. Fuller lost his 30x30 storage shop, but his home was not damaged.

Family loses shop in Pickens County

Livingston Police reported some damage to property and trees down near the Livingston Fire Department.

Use caution if you travel on the roads, there’s debris in the road in several areas through the city and county. There’s...

Posted by Livingston Police Department on Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Heavy storm in greater Alberta in Tuscaloosa Co. SOURCE: Ann Cleveland
Tree fell in Warrior
Tree fell in Warrior(Shelbie Z.)
Tree split from high winds in Calera
Tree split from high winds in Calera(Meghan)

