Storm damage confirmed in Pickens County

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Pickens County EMA confirm parts of the county has suffered storm damage.

Officials say many residents have lost barns.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.