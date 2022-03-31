LawCall
Storm damage confirmed in Pickens County

Officials with the Pickens County EMA confirm parts of the county has suffered storm damage.
Officials with the Pickens County EMA confirm parts of the county has suffered storm damage.(unsplash.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Pickens County EMA confirm parts of the county has suffered storm damage.

Officials say many residents have lost barns.

No injuries have been reported.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

