Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Alonzy Bryant!

Alonzy is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 4.01 GPA. He is President of Tri-M, Modern Music Makers Honor Society, and is section leader and chaplain of the Pinson Valley Marching Chiefs. Outside of school, he gives back as a camp counselor and attended Alabama Boys State last summer to further develop his leadership skills.

Alonzy, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

