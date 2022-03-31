LawCall
Rising Star: Alonzy Bryant

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Alonzy Bryant!

Alonzy is a senior at Pinson Valley High School with a 4.01 GPA. He is President of Tri-M, Modern Music Makers Honor Society, and is section leader and chaplain of the Pinson Valley Marching Chiefs. Outside of school, he gives back as a camp counselor and attended Alabama Boys State last summer to further develop his leadership skills.

Alonzy, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

