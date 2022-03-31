Police searching for missing 16-year-old boy from Odenville

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting Argo Police Department in locating a missing juvenile from Odenville.

Police say 16-year-old Justin Freeman is described as a 5′8″ white male with brown hair and blue eyes, weighing 160 pounds.

If you have any information on Justin’s whereabouts, please contact Investigator Watson at the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 205-884-3333.

