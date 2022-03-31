LawCall
Pickens County man certain a tornado struck, based on a vine branch

By Bryan Henry
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The calmer weather on March 31 was a welcome relief for so many in western and central Alabama. A powerful storm whirled through Wednesday night, causing spotty damage here and there. One man is convinced a twister paid a visit in Pickens County.

Wes Fuller found a small piece of vine, a vine that might weigh an ounce, was literally driven through part of his truck Thursday morning.

Pickens County man certain a tornado struck, based on a vine branch
Pickens County man certain a tornado struck, based on a vine branch(WBRC)

“We discovered this this morning when we came out and had enough light,” said Fuller.

Fuller noticed it for the first time: a small vine sheared away from somewhere, and driven through a paneling of his truck above the left front wheel. Talk about a ‘wow’ factor.

“Drove directly through the plastic paneling, lot of wind speed and moving very fast,” Fuller said.

Fuller’s home was largely spared, but not his loft, a 30 by 30 foot structure crushed along with thousands of dollars worth of tools.

Pickens County man certain a tornado struck, based on a vine branch
Pickens County man certain a tornado struck, based on a vine branch(WBRC)

“Stored basic furniture, an old truck I was working on and several unfinished projects but they’re going to be unfinished for a long time now,” he said.

Fuller’s property on Kirk Road was hardly alone with storm damage. On Highway 82 East near Northport, we found one man retrieving what may have been part of his tin roof.

No one wants to think about it now but we have yet another potential round of bad weather next week. For now Fuller is just grateful he’s only dealing with the loss of material things and nothing more.

“The family is okay,” he said.

Wes Fuller says he has insurance and puts the loss at around $50,000 to $60,000, and that includes the damage to both vehicles.

Pickens County man certain a tornado struck, based on a vine branch
Pickens County man certain a tornado struck, based on a vine branch(WBRC)

