One injured after storms at University of Montevallo

Damage on University of Montevallo campus
By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the University of Montevallo say one person suffered an injury after storms on Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

Officials say the person injured suffered minor injuries. Campus police are currently assessing the damage done at the University.

