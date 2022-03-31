LawCall
Multiple agencies search for missing swimmer in Gulf Shores

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing swimmer Thursday near 1100 West Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.

The missing swimmer was described as a 20-year-old Caucasian male wearing an orange swimsuit.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave. The watchstanders coordinated the launch of two Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agencies with the search.

Involved in the search are:

  • Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
  • Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island
  • Gulf Shores Police Department
  • Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue
  • Alabama Marine Resources Division

If you have any information, call Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6215.

