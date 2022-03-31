Multiple agencies search for missing swimmer in Gulf Shores
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - The U.S. Coast Guard and partner agencies are searching for a missing swimmer Thursday near 1100 West Beach Blvd. in Gulf Shores.
The missing swimmer was described as a 20-year-old Caucasian male wearing an orange swimsuit.
Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile received a call from a good Samaritan at 7:36 p.m. on Wednesday of a swimmer entering the water and not resurfacing after going under a wave. The watchstanders coordinated the launch of two Coast Guard rescue crews to assist partner agencies with the search.
Involved in the search are:
- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans
- Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island
- Gulf Shores Police Department
- Gulf Shores Fire and Rescue
- Alabama Marine Resources Division
If you have any information, call Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6215.
