Moundville Flea Market sustains major damage during Wednesday night’s storm

MOUNDVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Not again! That’s what Moundville thought on Wednesday, March 31, when a strong storm system struck very close to the Tuscaloosa-Hale County line. Most of the damage was centered around a flea market and a home nearby.

For the second time in less than a week, Moundville took it on the chin with a pretty powerful storm system. On Highway 69 at the flea market, Eddie Nevins saw some pretty significant damage to his flea market of only three years. And he was not alone; a neighbor across the yard her shed was turned upside down.

“The debris and the tin, the debris and the fence.. basic debris. I’ve got some guys helping me. I just started paying attention to it lately. I really pay attention now. I’m just glad it wasn’t worse than what it is,” said owner Eddie Nevins.

You have to admire and appreciate Eddie Nevins’ confidence. He plans to reopen by this Saturday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.