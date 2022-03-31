Woman saved from mobile home in Brierfield

BRIERFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms across Central Alabama destroyed a mobile home in Brierfield in Bibb County.

Family members say a 40-year-old woman was stuck inside of the home, and fire crews were able to get her out. She was taken to the hospital, where family expects her to be okay.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

