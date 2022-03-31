LawCall
Woman saved from mobile home in Brierfield

By WBRC Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2022 at 12:38 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BRIERFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Storms across Central Alabama destroyed a mobile home in Brierfield in Bibb County.

Family members say a 40-year-old woman was stuck inside of the home, and fire crews were able to get her out. She was taken to the hospital, where family expects her to be okay.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

